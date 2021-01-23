Lakers Vs. Bulls 01/23/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 7-0 straight up and 4-2-1 against the spread in their last seven games against the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers will try to continue their winning streak against the Bulls with another victory on the road on Saturday night.

Los Angeles is a nine-point favorite on the NBA odds in Chicago at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Chicago covered the spread as 8.5-point underdogs in a 117-115 loss to the Lakers earlier this month.

Lakers vs. Bulls | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James scored a season-high 34 points in Los Angeles’ 113-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The Lakers also got an outstanding shooting performance out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who went 7-for-10 from 3-point range and scored 23 points in 27 minutes of play.

Los Angeles improved to 5-1 SU and ATS over its last six games with the win as 1.5-point underdogs and enters the weekend tied with the Clippers for the best record in the NBA at 12-4 SU.

The Lakers also remained undefeated on the road with their win over the Bucks, improving to 8-0 SU and 6-2 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Zach LaVine scored 25 points and Lauri Markkanen wasn’t far behind with 23 points as the Bulls picked up a 123-110 road win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. LaVine is enjoying a career year in Chicago averaging 27.2 points, 5.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

The Bulls have shown a ton of bite as an underdog of late with an 8-0 ATS record in their last eight games as one with five outright upsets and a current streak of three straight wins over that stretch.

Saturday night’s total is set at 227.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 6-1 in Chicago’s last seven games.

The last game between these two teams was a thrilling one that went right down to the wire before the Lakers eventually won by two points. Given how well these two teams are currently playing, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see another close and competitive game this Saturday night assuming the Bulls don’t have any fatigue issues on the second night of a back-to-back.

