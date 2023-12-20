Lakers Vs. Bulls Preview: All Rotation Players Available For First Time With Gabe Vincent Returning

Road games have been a common theme for the Los Angeles Lakers in the month of December, and the team is back out on the road once again.

Monday felt like a rare home game when the Lakers hosted the New York Knicks, which fans viewed as a must-win due to a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Unfortunately, L.A. struggled to find consistency on both sides of the floor and lost to the Knicks 114-109.

Now, the Lakers have to find themselves heading into a challenging stretch to close out the year. It begins with a three-game road trip kicking off in Chicago taking on the Bulls, who are 11-17 on the year. However, Chicago is coming off a huge road win against the Philadelphia 76ers, so they’ll be confident heading into Wednesday’s matchup.

The Bulls are involved in a lot of trade rumors, particularly with Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan and former Laker Alex Caruso, who have all been linked to the Lakers as a potential destination. That makes this game a bit more interesting with the rumors swirling around both teams, but L.A. is in desperate need of a win to start the road trip strong.

A big development for the Lakers in this one is this will be the first time all the rotation players are healthy and available. With the purple and gold anxiously awaiting Gabe Vincent’s return, he was listed as probable for this game and is suiting up for the first time since Oct. 30.

This allows for head coach Darvin Ham to have the full rotation at his disposal and it will be intriguing to see the kind of lineups he uses or experiments with against the Bulls. Vincent is expected to be on a minutes restriction but regardless, it is a huge boost for the Lakers to be whole for the first time as they have struggled since winning the In-Season Tournament.

Chicago is without LaVine due to a right foot injury, but Coby White has become an explosive scorer as of late, averaging 24.8 points, 6.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds on 50.3% from the field and 48.9% from 3 in his last 10 games. That is accompanied by DeRozan scoring 22.2 points a contest and Nikola Vucevic with 16.7 points and 10.5 rebounds.

The Bulls also have scrappy, defensive-minded players in Caruso and Patrick Williams who are guarding the opposing team’s best players, so look for them to spend a lot of time on LeBron James.

While Chicago is without LaVine, the Lakers cannot let White get going early and build upon his recent scoring surge. The same goes for DeRozan, but thankfully with the likes of Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt and Vincent, the Lakers have the personnel to keep both of them in check.

Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-17)

5:00 p.m. PT, Dec. 20, 2023

United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers starting lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Cam Reddish

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Jarred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes

Projected Bulls starting lineup:

PG: Coby White

SG; Alex Caruso

SF: DeMar DeRozan

PF: Patrick Williams

C: Nikola Vucevic

Key Reserves: Ayo Dosunmu, Andre Drummond, Javon Carter

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!