Lakers Vs. Bulls Summer League Preview: Bronny James, Dalton Knecht & Maxwell Lewis Out In Las Vegas Finale

The Los Angeles Lakers have found their stride after some early struggles this summer, winning two straight in Las Vegas. It was not a great start as L.A. went 0-3 in the California Classic and started off 0-2 when they got to Nevada.

Notably, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James have looked more comfortable with each game they play. On Thursday, Knecht led the Lakers with 20 points and sealed their win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James put up his second straight double-figure performance with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Offense has been a struggle for L.A. as they have not been able to sustain their scoring for all four quarters. Cleveland lead for a majority of that game, but the Lakers’ offense picked up along with their defense, which was assuring to see.

Currently standing with a 2-2 record, one more game remains and there is a chance to win three straight to close out their Summer League run. They play the Chicago Bulls in this finale, who are highlighted by 11th overall draft pack Matas Buzelis.

But the Lakers are going to have to get this win shorthanded as Knecht, James and Maxwell Lewis are not playing. This is due to the recent volume of practices and games throughout this summer, allowing some other players on the roster to get an extended look.

Chicago is coming off a win on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks when DJ Steward exploded for 37 points and seven assists on 11-for-19 from the field. He was accompanied by Julian Phillips, who scored 21 points on 6-for-10 from the field and Adama Sanogo, who finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

However, Buzelis struggled coming off the bench with 11 points on 4-for-17 from the field and 1-for-6 from 3-point range. Nonetheless, he is a talented player and L.A. needs to build off their defensive performance on Thursday as the Bulls have capable scorers.

Specifically, controlling the glass is a must for the Lakers and that starts with Colin Castleton and Moses Brown. That’s in addition to containing players like Steward and Phillips, which could be a tough task with James not out there.

If the Lakers are able to win three straight, it would make for a great morale boost despite a sluggish start to their Summer League campaign.

Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) vs. Chicago Bulls (2-2)

4:00 p.m. PT, July 20, 2024

Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: NBA TV

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Sean East II

SG: Vincent Valerio-Bodon

SF: Blake Hinson

PF: Armel Traore

C: Colin Castleton

Key Reserves: Tommy Kuhse, Moses Brown, Quincy Olivari, Mohamed Diarra

Projected Bulls Starting Lineup:

PG: DJ Steward

SG: Andrew Funk

SF: Julian Phillips

PF: Henri Drell

C: Adama Sanogo

Key Reserves: Matas Buzelis, Dereon Seabron, Garrison Brooks, Javonte Smart

