Lakers Vs. Cavaliers 01/25/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers moved to 9-0 straight up and 7-2 against the spread on the road this season with their win and cover against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. The Lakers will look to keep things going on the road when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Los Angeles is a 10.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Cleveland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Cavaliers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis completely dominated the game in the Lakers’ win over the Chicago Bulls as he racked up 37 points in just 28 minutes of play. Los Angeles led 29-17 at the end of the first quarter and 63-33 at the end of the first half which left the outcome of the game in little doubt.

Backers holding Lakers -10 tickets got a bit of a late scare as Chicago clawed into range of a backdoor cover in the closing minutes of the game, but Los Angeles held on to improve to 13-4 SU and 10-7 ATS on the season.

Los Angeles is 6-1 SU and ATS over its last seven games per the OddsShark NBA Database. Those six wins have come by an average margin of victory of 16.5 points per game.

Cleveland was on the wrong side of an ugly blowout on Sunday night as the Boston Celtics cruised to a 141-103 win over the Cavaliers. But before that, Cleveland had picked up three straight outright upsets, defeating the New York Knicks 106-103 as 2-point underdogs, the Brooklyn Nets 147-135 as 10.5-point underdogs and the Nets again 125-113 as 6.5-point dogs.

The Cavaliers are 8-8 SU and ATS on the season and have been enjoying another great season from Collin Sexton who leads the offense with 25.5 points per game.

Monday night’s total is set at 212.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-1 in Los Angeles’ last six road games against Cleveland.

The Lakers once again won’t have to worry about any fatigue issues with a day off before this game, a day off after it, and plenty of rest in Saturday’s blowout win. All systems should be a go against the young and talented Cavaliers.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.