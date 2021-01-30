Lakers Vs. Celtics 01/30/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-2 straight up and against the spread over their last two games since starting the season 14-4 SU and 10-8 ATS over their first 18 games. The Lakers will try to snap their first losing streak of the season on Saturday night when they take on the Boston Celtics.

Los Angeles is a two-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Boston at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last three games against the Celtics, the Lakers are 1-2 SU and 0-3 ATS.

Lakers vs. Celtics | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis was a late scratch for Los Angeles’ road game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. LeBron James finished the game with 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Kyle Kuzma stepped up to contribute 22 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Lakers lost 107-92 as 7-point favorites.

Los Angeles actually led by a score of 58-56 going into halftime, but with Davis out and on the second night of a back-to-back, the team looked flat in the second half and was outscored 25-14 in the fourth quarter. Davis is questionable to return on Saturday against the Celtics.

The Lakers are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games against Eastern Conference opponents per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Boston appeared to be back on track after a three-game losing streak with back-to-back blowout wins of 141-103 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and 119-103 against the Chicago Bulls. But with their 110-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday night, the Celtics are just 2-4 SU and ATS over their last six games since going 7-1 SU and 6-2 ATS over their previous eight games. Boston enters the weekend sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at 10-7 SU.

Saturday night’s total is set at 218.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between the Lakers and the Celtics.

Both of these teams enter this game coming off of disappointing losses. The desire to get back on track and to make a statement in a big game should bring out both teams’ best efforts in this one. Lakers fans will be hoping that Anthony Davis is good to go at tip off to see what the full-strength Lakers can do against this Celtics squad.

