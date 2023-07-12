Lakers Vs. Celtics Summer League Preview: Looking To Stay Undefeated In Las Vegas

The Los Angeles Lakers look like they’re catching their stride after blowing out the Charlotte Hornets in their second game of Las Vegas Summer League. Now, the Lakers will look to keep that momentum going and rack up their third win when they take on their bitter rivals the Boston Celtics.

The Laker backcourt of Max Christie and Jalen Hood-Schifino have started to really blossom on the court together, each finding ways to get into the paint where they either finish the play themselves or spray out to a teammate on the perimeter. Hood-Schifino, in particular, finally had a good shooting game, going 5-of-10 from the field against the Hornets and knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.

Outside of the guards, Colin Castleton has been one of the best players for Los Angeles as the undrafted center has made his presence felt on both ends of the floor. Against Charlotte, Castleton poured in 10 of his 21 points in the first quarter. The Florida product is making a strong case for one of the final roster spots on the Lakers and there’s reason to believe he could continue his dominant play against the Celtics.

While things have been going well for Los Angeles in Las Vegas, the same can’t be said for Boston, who remains winless through two games. The Celtics looked better in their second game against the Washington Wizards, though the lack of high-profile talent has definitely been apparent.

Justin Champagnie is Boston’s premier offensive threat and he is coming off a 23-point effort against Washington. Outside of Champagnie, the Celtics also have guard Jay Scrubb off the bench to score in bunches.

If the Lakers can continue to make the steady improvements they’ve shown throughout their time in Las Vegas, then they should be well-positioned to earn a third consecutive victory, which would keep their championship hopes alive.

Los Angeles Lakers (2-0) vs. Boston Celtics (0-2)

7:00 p.m. PT, July 12, 2023

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Jalen Hood-Schifino

SG: Max Christie

SF: Maxwell Lewis

PF: Cole Swider

C: Colin Castleton

Key Reserves: D’Moi Hodge, Alex Fudge, LJ Figueroa, Damion Baugh

Projected Celtics Starting Lineup:

PG: JD Davison

SG: Justin Champagnie

SF: Jordan Walsh

PF: Justin Bean

C: Olek Balcerowski

Key Reserves: Sam Griesel, Udoka Azubuike, Jay Scrubb, Mychal Mulder

