Lakers Vs. Clippers 04/04/21: Odds and NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-10 straight up and against the spread in their last 15 games against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers hope to pull off an upset over their Staples Center rivals on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles is an 11-point underdog on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Clippers are just 1-4 ATS in their last five home games against the Lakers in the teams’ shared venue.

Lakers vs. Clippers | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers were going off as a 4.5-point underdog on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings with Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Andre Drummond all out. But with Kyle Kuzma leading the way with 30 points and the defense playing an outstanding game, the Lakers picked up a 115-94 blowout win over the Kings.

Andre Drummond has been upgraded to questionable for this matchup against the Clippers after missing only one game with the toe injury he suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks last Wednesday.

In their last 18 games as a double-digit underdog, the Lakers are 11-7 ATS with four outright upsets per the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Clippers went on an impressive 6-0 SU and ATS run at the end of March that included a 129-105 victory over Milwaukee. But over their last two games, the Clippers have hit a wall with back-to-back home losses to the Orlando Magic as 11-point favorites and to the Denver Nuggets as two-point favorites. Both Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley have been ruled out of Sunday’s contest with injuries. Los Angeles is 17-8 SU and 14-11 ATS at home this season.

Sunday afternoon’s total is set at 215 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 5-0 in the Lakers’ last five games.

If both of these squads were fully healthy, this would be an exciting rivalry game between two of the Western Conference’s top powerhouses. Instead, the Lakers will be forced to take on the Clippers undermanned due to injury issues. The Lakers currently sit half of a game ahead of Denver and one game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings; should both teams pass them and the Clippers hold on to the No. 3 seed, it could set the stage for a Lakers vs. Clippers matchup in the first round.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.