Lakers Vs. Clippers Preview: Chance For Revenge In Final Game Of Grammy Trip

For the first time since the trade that stunned the basketball world, the Los Angeles Lakers are back on the court in the final game of their Grammy road trip. Luka Doncic is not going to be uniform, but LeBron James is as the Lakers look for some revenge against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers had their way with the Lakers just a couple weeks ago and that was with Anthony Davis on the court. Now, the squad has to figure out how to contain the Clippers defensively without the big man or Max Christie who was also sent away in the deal.

Turnovers and rebounding cost the Lakers the last time these two played. The Clippers are one of the worst teams at taking care of the ball, but they make up for it by having one of the best defenses in the NBA and that won out in the previous game.

The Lakers had 15 turnovers while Ivica Zubac dominated the glass with eight of their 11 offensive rebounds which ultimately led to 13 more shot attempts for the Clippers. Clearing the defensive glass is imperative and must be a whole team effort as the Lakers can’t expect Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko alone to keep the much bigger Zubac off the glass.

James and Austin Reaves need to carry the offense, creating for themselves and others, but the Lakers need a couple others to really step up. Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht are the only other two players capable of creating their own shots and the Lakers will greatly need the boost they can provide.

Defensively, the Lakers must figure out a way to contain James Harden who is the engine of this Clippers offense. Kawhi Leonard is beginning to round into form and Norman Powell has been outstanding all year long, but it is Harden who makes everything happen. Seeing how the Lakers match up will be interesting, but Gabe Vincent, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt have their work cut out, and the whole team must be locked in for 48 minutes.

Coming off arguably their best win of the season, the Lakers have an opportunity to build some real momentum. If they play together and for each other as they did in New York, they can exact some revenge on the rival Clippers, but it will not be an easy task in the least against a top tier defense.

Los Angeles Lakers (28-19) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (28-21)

Tuesday February 4, 2025, 7:00 p.m. PT

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

TV: TNT, truTV, Max

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Dorian Finney-Smith

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Christian Koloko

Projected Clippers Starting Lineup:

PG: James Harden

SG: Norman Powell

SF: Kawhi Leonard

PF: Derrick Jones Jr.

C: Ivica Zubac

Key Reserves: Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Nic Batum, Kris Dunn, Mo Bamba

