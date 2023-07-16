Lakers Vs. Clippers Summer League Preview: Hoping To Leave Las Vegas On A High Note

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into their final game of the Las Vegas Summer League against their cross-hall rival the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. After the blowout loss against the Memphis Grizzlies

on Friday, the Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention so this game is just an exhibition.

With Max Christie presumably out for the finale due to a hip strain, eyes will turn to Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis to finish strong after struggling on Friday night. Hood-Schifino shot 3-of-17 from the field and 2-of-9 from 3 while Lewis shot 3-of-9 from the field and 0-of-4 from 3.

On the other hand, Colin Castleton has been a bright spot throughout Summer League play, chipping in 11 points and eight rebounds on 5-for-10 shooting against the Grizzlies. He is making a case to be the 14th roster spot since the Lakers are looking for another big behind Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes. Finishing with another solid performance would only help further his case in getting a roster spot.

An unexpected name that popped on Friday was guard LJ Figueroa, who had the highlight of the night with his monster putback dunk. Aside from his dunk, Figueroa had 15 points, five rebounds and two assists on 7-of-10 shooting. Maybe he’ll be able to make a last second push to open some eyes, whether it be for the Lakers or elsewhere.

The Clippers head into Sunday with a 3-1 record and a hot performance from their No. 30 pick Kobe Brown, who dropped 35 points with seven 3-pointers and overall shooting 13-of-19 from the field in their last game. Behind Brown in scoring was guard Xavier Moon, who has seen time with the Clippers in the regular season, with 17 points.

For the Lakers, it is the last chance to evaluate the young guys and see if anything stands out and get out healthy. But this has been a successful Summer League regardless as they have seen strides from Christie and may have found something in their two-way players as well in Castleton and D’Moi Hodge.

Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-1)

7:00 p.m. PT, July 16, 2023

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN2

Radio 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Jalen Hood-Schifino

SG: D’Moi Hodge

SF: Bryce Hamilton

PF: Maxwell Lewis

C; Colin Castleton

Key Reserves: Cole Swider, LJ Figueroa, Damion Baugh, Alex Fudge

Projected Clippers Starting Lineup:

PG: Xavier Moon

SG: Jason Preston

SF: Jordan Miller

PF: Kobe Brown

C: Bryson Williams

Key Reserves: Brodric Thomas, Keaton Wallace, Matt Morgan, Nate Renfro

