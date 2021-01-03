Lakers Vs. Grizzlies 01/03/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are listed as double-digit favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for Sunday as they play the first of two games against the Grizzlies in Memphis.

The Lakers have been listed as 10.5-point road favorites on the NBA odds for Sunday night, with the total for the contest set at 222.5 points. After facing the Grizzlies at the FedExForum on Sunday, the Lakers will stay in town and take on Memphis once again on Tuesday night.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James and company head into Sunday’s contest coming off two straight victories in San Antonio, including a 109-103 victory on Friday as 7.5-point favorites at online betting sites. That put Los Angeles’ record at 4-2 straight up and 3-3 against the spread on the season, after they failed to cover. They’ve gone 2-4 so far on the OVER/UNDER this year.

James, playing through a sore ankle, picked up triple double in Friday’s victory, with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Anthony Davis scored a team-high 34 points in the contest, with Dennis Schroder adding 15 points, and Kyle Kuzma scoring 11 points off the bench. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope injured his ankle on Friday and is questionable for Sunday.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are coming off a 108-93 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, after being listed as 4.5-point road underdogs for the contest. Memphis is now 2-3 both SU and ATS on the season, with the OVER paying off for totals bettors in two of three games.

Dillon Brooks tossed in a team-high 21 points for the Grizzlies in Friday’s win, with Kyle Anderson adding 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Brandon Clarke picked up 15 points.

The Lakers and Grizzlies have split their last 10 meetings at five straight-up victories apiece dating back to December 2017, with Memphis holding the slight edge with six ATS wins over that span. The UNDER has paid off for totals bettors in each of the teams’ last eight meetings.

