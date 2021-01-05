Lakers Vs. Grizzlies 01/05/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-0 straight up and 2-1 against the spread over their last three games including a 108-94 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers will try to pick up another win and cover against the Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles is a nine-point favorite on the NBA odds in Memphis at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Grizzlies closed as 10-point underdogs when these two teams met on Sunday.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James led the way on offense for the Lakers in their victory over the Grizzlies on Sunday, scoring 22 points with 13 rebounds and eight assists. On a night in which Anthony Davis scored only 17 points, Los Angeles got some impressive offensive performances off of the bench to pick up the slack as Montrezl Harrell had 16 points with nine rebounds and Wesley Matthews added 14 points going 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles is 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS since losing its season-opener to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers are 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS at online betting sites in their last 10 road games.

Memphis entered the 2020-21 season with plenty of optimism coming off Ja Morant’s sensational Rookie of the Year campaign. But with Morant hitting the shelf for 3-5 weeks with an ankle sprain and Jaren Jackson Jr. recovering from a knee injury, the Grizzlies are likely to have trouble keeping up in the crowded Western Conference.

Memphis is off to a 2-4 SU and ATS start to the season and was no match for the Lakers in the first game of this two-game set.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 218 points. The UNDER is 9-0 in the last nine meetings between the Lakers and the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies have a young core that they can build around for years to come in Jalen Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant. But with both of these young stars out, Memphis currently doesn’t have the depth to hang with a team as talented and as deep as the Lakers. With no fatigue issues to worry about coming off a rest day on Monday, Tuesday night’s game could look a lot like Sunday night’s game did.

