Lakers Vs. Grizzlies Preview: Anthony Davis Returns For Crucial Game

After dropping the last two games, the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t in the most ideal positioning for the Play-In Tournament. But they can still rise up with a little help and, most importantly, with wins in their final two contests starting in Memphis against the Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis is set to return to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors and the Lakers need him to be his dominant self on both ends of the court. The Lakers lack defensively without Davis there and his ability to protect the rim and communicate to keep everyone together is sorely needed in order for the Lakers to succeed.

LeBron James is also expected to be on the court after initially being listed as questionable with his ankle issues. He has been performing at a high level lately and the Lakers know what they’re getting out of their superstar, but it is important for the rest of the Lakers to get going.

D’Angelo Russell has been off the past couple of games, shooting just 26.7% in the Lakers’ two losses when they’ve needed big offensive nights from him. This is the ideal contest for him to get back in a rhythm and the Lakers definitely want to keep Rui Hachimura going strong as he has been outstanding as of late.

Hachimura always seems to shine against the Grizzlies dating back to last year’s playoffs as he has turned into something of an arch nemesis for Memphis.

The Grizzlies overall have given up on the season with all of their key players being out due to injury. Not only are the top players such as Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. done for the year, but even role players such as Luke Kennard, Santi Aldama and Lamar Stevens won’t be suiting up against the Lakers.

But these are the kinds of contests that can serve as trap games. The players suiting up for the Grizzlies may not be stars, but there are always people watching and players will be looking to show that they can contribute consistently at the NBA level. In particular, Jake LaRavia is an excellent shooter from deep and GG Jackson has shown tons of promise this year as well.

By all means, the Lakers with Davis and LeBron healthy should be able to put the Grizzlies away early and rest up for a massive regular season finale against the New Orleans Pelicans. But if they play around, this scrappy Grizzlies team could make things far more difficult than they should be.

Los Angeles Lakers (45-35) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-53)

5:00 p.m. PT, Friday, April 12, 2024

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Taurean Prince, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent

Projected Grizzlies Starting Lineup:

PG: Scotty Pippen Jr.

SG: Zavier Simpson

SF: Jake LaRavia

PF: GG Jackson

C: Trey Jemison

Key Reserves: Jack White, Timmy Allen

