Lakers Vs. Hawks 02/01/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 7-1 straight up and 5-3 against the spread in their last eight games against the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers will look to pick up another win against the Hawks on Monday night on the road.

Los Angeles is a six-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Atlanta at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Hawks are a perfect 5-0 ATS in their last five games at home.

Lakers vs. Hawks | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis had 27 points and 14 rebounds in a nail-biting 96-95 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. The Lakers won outright but failed to cover the spread as 3.5-point favorites to fall to 0-4 ATS over their last four games.

Los Angeles has continued to play elite defense in recent weeks, but the offense is averaging only 102 points per game over the team’s last five games since averaging 117.1 points per game over its previous seven. Davis and LeBron James are both listed as questionable for Monday.

The Lakers have one of the league’s best records at 15-6 SU but have fallen to 10-11 ATS with their recent ATS slump.

Trae Young went off for 41 points in Atlanta’s 116-100 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday as 3.5-point road favorites. The Hawks went through a 1-6 SU and ATS slump in early January but have turned thing around of late with a 5-2 SU and 6-1 ATS record over their last seven games.

Atlanta is 6-10 SU and 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games as a home underdog including a 101-96 loss to the Lakers as 12-point underdogs in December of 2019.

Monday night’s total is set at 218.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 12-3 in Atlanta’s last 15 games.

The Lakers lost back-to-back games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons before narrowly avoiding defeat in a win over the Celtics. The team would love to end this road trip on a high note with a solid win over Atlanta before returning home for a five-game homestand starting on Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets.

