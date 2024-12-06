Lakers Vs. Hawks Preview: LeBron James Playing & Austin Reaves Out To End Road Trip

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a rough patch as they have six of their last eight games, including their last do by a combined 70 points. They have a chance to salvage their road trip and finish 2-2 on Friday night though when they take on the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks are no easy opponent for the Lakers as they coming in as one of the hottest teams in the league having won five straight, including victories over the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On paper, the Hawks are a team that presents a lot of challenges for the Lakers as they are young, fast and athletic. The Lakers have struggled to defend those types of teams, often allowing them to get out in transition.

To make matters worse, the Lakers continue to be very shorthanded. Austin Reaves was ruled out for a fourth straight game due to left pelvic contusion. LeBron James also came in listed as questionable with left foot soreness, but he is expected to give it a go.

James set a goal of playing all 82 games this season, but the lack of rest has clearly affected him in recent weeks. His production has dipped significantly and now his foot is giving him some issues, so it will be interesting to see if the Lakers are cautious with his workload.

Without Reaves in the lineup though, other Lakers players need to step up, particularly on the offensive end. Both Anthony Davis and Dalton Knecht have struggled in recent games but the Lakers likely need both of them to score 20-plus to come away with a victory in Atlanta.

On the other end of the floor, the Hawks’ offensive engine is of course Trae Young, who isn’t shooting the ball well but is leading the league with 12 assists per game. A big reason for that has been the emergence of some young, talented wings for Atlanta with Jalen Johnson being chief among them.

Johnson is having a breakout season so far, averaging 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. His athleticism should give the Lakers fits on both sides of the ball, so the 22-year-old will definitely be at the top of L.A.’s scouting report coming in along with Young.

Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) vs. Atlanta Hawks (12-11)

4:30 p.m. PT, December 6, 2024

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Dalton Knecht

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, Cam Reddish, Armel Traore, Christian Koloko

Projected Hawks Starting Lineup:

PG: Trae Young

SG: Dyson Daniels

SF: Zaccharie Risacher

PF: Jalen Johnson

C: Clint Capela

Key Reserves: Onyeka Okongwu, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter, Kobe Bufkin

