Lakers Vs. Hawks Summer League Preview: Dalton Knecht Out Against No. 1 Overall Pick Zaccharie Risacher

This has not been an ideal summer for the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League squad as they are 0-5 when combining both the California Classic and Las Vegas. To this point, L.A. has not shown the necessary chemistry on both sides of the floor to create a complete game.

To illustrate this point, on Monday against the Boston Celtics, the Lakers only scored over 20 points in one quarter. While giving up a 31-point second quarter, that proved to be enough to lead to another loss. However, a bright spot has been first-round pick Dalton Knecht, who led the team with 19 points.

Despite taking 21 shots to get there, Knecht looks more comfortable and aggressive with more NBA games under his belt. Maxwell Lewis was the only other scorer with double-digits with 13, but also was inefficient on 4-for-12 shooting.

Knecht is out for Wednesday’s game, however, as he has carried a big workload this summer. That means other guys will have to step up in his absence.

Off the bench against the Celtics, Moses Brown had an impressive 14-minute stint with 11 points and six rebounds. Brown was added to this roster before kicking off play in Las Vegas and has provided some much-needed energy and rebounding to back up Colin Castleton, although he is also out of this game due to illness.

For Atlanta, they are also winless through two games with their No. 1 overall pick in Zaccharie Risacher. The Hawks lost on Sunday to the San Antonio Spurs, 79-76, with E.J. Liddell leading the way with 22 points, five rebounds and four blocks on 6-for-14 shooting. Robert Baker chipped in with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals on 5-for-10 shooting.

Risacher is experiencing his fair share of struggles so far in the NBA coming off of an 11-point, five-rebound and two-assist performance on 4-for-12 from the field.

With both teams coming off poor shooting performances, simply, whatever team puts together a more complete performance will win this game.

L.A. needs to implement winning principles and while it’s Summer League, picking up their first victory could go a long way in terms of closing out Las Vegas on a high note on Thursday.

Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) vs. Atlanta Hawks (0-2)

6:30 p.m. PT, July 17, 2024

Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Sean East II

SG: Bronny James

SF: Maxwell Lewis

PF: Armel Traore

C: Colin Castleton

Key Reserves: Blake Hinson, Trent Forrest, Tommy Kuhse

Projected Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup:

PG: Nikola Djurisic

SG: Zaccharie Risacher

SF: Dylan Windler

PF: Makhtar Gueye

C: Robert Baker

Key Reserves: E.J. Liddell, Keaton Wallace, Moses Wood, Jarkel Joiner

