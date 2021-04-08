Lakers Vs. Heat 04/08/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 8-3 straight up in their last 11 games against the Miami Heat but just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against them. The Lakers will be an underdog to the Heat for the first time in over three years on Thursday night.

Los Angeles is an eight-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Miami at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Heat are 10-16-1 ATS at home this season.

Six different Lakers scored at least 12 points in the team’s 110-101 road win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. This was exactly the type of group effort the team needed on both sides of the court with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond all out with injuries.

Drummond has been upgraded to probable for this game against the Heat and is expected to make his second start with the Lakers on Thursday night. The former Cleveland Cavaliers center will be looking to make a bigger impact after recording only four points and one rebound in his first game as a Laker back on March 31.

The Lakers are 2-8 SU and 3-7 ATS in their 10 games as a betting underdog this season per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Bam Adebayo recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on Tuesday night, but the Heat still fell short in a 124-112 loss at home to the Memphis Grizzlies. The loss snapped a 4-0 SU and ATS winning streak that the Heat have been on since going 0-6 SU and ATS in their previous six games and 11-1 SU and 9-3 ATS in the 12 games before that. Miami has been a streaky team all season long.

Thursday night’s total is set at 204 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five games between the Heat and the Lakers.

Los Angeles has opened this seven-game road trip with a 2-1 SU and ATS record. Andre Drummond’s return to the lineup makes these next two games against the Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday a lot more interesting.

