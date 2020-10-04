Lakers Vs. Heat 10/04/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-3 straight up and 10-6-1 against the spread through 17 playoff games in 2020. The Lakers are just two wins away from winning the NBA championship as they enter Game 3 against the Miami Heat with a 2-0 series lead on Sunday night.

Los Angeles is a 9.5-point favorite on the NBA odds in Orlando at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Miami closed as a 10.5-point underdog ahead of Game 2 and narrowly covered the spread in a 124-114 loss.

The Lakers’ Big Two continued their dominant march through the postseason on Friday with another incredible performance. Anthony Davis collected 32 points and 14 rebounds and LeBron James finished with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

And as if Davis and James aren’t enough for the short-handed Heat to handle, “Playoff Rondo” was also in full force as Rajon Rondo added 16 points and 10 assists in the win. Los Angeles jumped out to a 68-54 halftime lead in this one and the end result never really felt in doubt.

With their win in Game 2, the Lakers are now 10-1 SU and 7-3-1 ATS in their last 11 games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Kelly Olynyk had one of the best games of his career on Friday. Thrust into a bigger role on offense because of injuries to Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic, Olynyk scored 24 points and nine rebounds to help the short-handed Heat get to 114 points.

But even with Olynyk, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro all playing well, Miami just doesn’t have the firepower to keep up with this well-oiled Lakers machine. Adebayo and Dragic are both listed as doubtful again for Game 3 and are not expected to return.

Sunday night’s total is set at 219.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is now 5-1 in Miami’s last six games and 4-1 in Los Angeles’ last five games.

The 2020 NBA championship is so close that the Lakers and their fans can taste it. Miami showed that it didn’t plan to go down without a fight with a game effort in Game 2, but it wasn’t nearly enough to topple the Lakers. Los Angeles can stomp out any hopes the Heat might have at making a comeback in this series by taking a 3-0 series lead on Sunday.

