Lakers vs Heat 10/06/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 5-2 straight up and 2-4-1 against the spread over their last seven games with their loss in Game 3 to the Miami Heat. The NBA Finals continue on Tuesday night when the Lakers take on the Heat in Orlando.

Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite on the NBA odds for Game 4 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Lakers were 10.5-point favorites in Game 2 and 9.5-point favorites in Game 3.

Lakers vs Heat | OddsShark Matchup Report

Most Lakers fans would expect a blowout win on a night that Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris each score 19 points off the bench. But despite those performances and LeBron James recording 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Los Angeles ended up on the wrong end of a 115-104 loss as 9.5-point favorites.

Anthony Davis took only nine shots from the floor and went to the free throw line only twice, finishing the game with just 15 points. Davis and James combined for 13 turnovers in the game after turning the ball over only eight times collectively in Games 1 and 2.

The Lakers are now 2-4-1 ATS over their last seven games since going 8-2 ATS over their previous 10 per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Facing a potentially devastating 3-0 series hole, Jimmy Butler put the Heat on his back and carried them to a Game 3 victory. Butler wrapped up Game 3 with 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

And while Goran Dragic is still listed as doubtful for Game 4, Bam Adebayo has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday night. Adebayo was averaging 18.5 points per game coming into this series and would give the Heat a huge boost both emotionally and on the scoreboard if he is able to play.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 218.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 6-2 in the last eight games between Miami and Los Angeles.

Los Angeles wrapped up its first three series of the 2020 postseason in five games each. It took a Herculean effort from Jimmy Butler and a down-game from Anthony Davis to get the Heat their first win of the series; the Lakers and their fans should still feel confident heading into Game 4.

