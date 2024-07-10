Lakers Vs. Heat Summer League Preview: Bronny James Returns To Close Out California Classic

The California Classic concludes on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Lakers look to pick up their first win in the finale against the Miami Heat.

L.A. sits at 0-2, while Miami is 1-1 up to this point and the Lakers are looking to bounce back from an ugly loss on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, 92-68. The Heat are coming off an impressive win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, 102-86 with some eye-opening performances.

Notably, Miami’s first-round draft pick Kel’el Ware put up 26 points and 11 rebounds on 12-for-21 from the field. Behind him was former two-way forward for the Lakers, Cole Swider, with 21 points on 7-for-12 from the field and 5-for-10 from 3-point range.

Some other contributors include Keshad Johnson out of San Diego State, who is coming off a 13-point performance, and Pelle Larsson, the former Arizona wing who had nine points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals. Isaiah Stevens out of Colorado State also chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

This Heat Summer League team shares characteristics of their NBA team with players having defined roles and chipping in when necessary. With Ware and Swider being their two clear scorers, the three other starters and bench players fill in as needed.

On the other hand, L.A. needs to find a way to bounce back after a sloppy second game. Without Bronny James, the Lakers struggled to put points on the board. Against Golden State, the purple and gold shot a miserable 21-for-84 from the field and 4-for-34 from 3.

However, James is back in the starting lineup to close out the California Classic and hopefully he can put together a solid shooting performance in his second NBA Summer League game. The same can be said for Lakers first-round pick Dalton Knecht, who has not shot the ball well either, coming off a 3-for-13 performance on Sunday.

Ideally, there is more structure when it comes to offensive to generate more easy and open looks. If Knecht can get some clean looks and see the ball go in early, it could open up opportunities for other players.

All things considered, the Lakers need reps together as there is not much continuity on the floor and that has looked abundantly clear through the first two games. Hopefully with a couple of days off to get some practice time, this finale to the California Classic could be their cleanest game before heading to Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) vs. Miami Heat (1-1)

4:00 p.m. PT, July 10, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Tommy Kuhse

SG: Bronny James

SF: Dalton Knecht

PF: Maxwell Lewis

C: Colin Castleton

Key Reserves: Blake Hinson, Armel Traore, Mohamed Diarra, Sean East II, Quincy Olivari

Projected Heat Starting Lineup:

PG: Isaiah Stevens

SG: Pelle Larsson

SF: Cole Swider

PF: Keshad Johnson

C: Kel’el Ware

Key Reserves: Alondes Williams, Zyon Pullin, Caleb Daniels

