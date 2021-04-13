Lakers Vs. Hornets 04/13/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-1 straight up and against the spread over their last six games against the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers wrap up their seven-game road trip on Tuesday night with a matchup against the Hornets.

Los Angeles is a 1.5-point underdog on the NBA odds in Charlotte at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Hornets are 0-7 ATS in their last seven home games against the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Hornets | OddsShark Matchup Report

Dennis Schroder scored 21 points and had six assists on Monday night, but the Lakers still fell short in a 111-96 loss to the New York Knicks. After using a third quarter run to propel them to victory against the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers found themselves on the wrong side of a third quarter run in this game as they were outscored 26-16 by the Knicks in the game’s decisive frame. Andre Drummond scored only three points in the loss.

This game will mark the ninth time this season that the Lakers have played on the second night of a back-to-back. They are 4-4 SU and ATS in their previous eight such games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Hornets lost their star rookie LaMelo Ball for the rest of the season with a broken wrist on March 20. And then earlier this month, Charlotte also lost Gordon Hayward for at least a month with a sprained foot. Despite these key injuries to two of their top three scorers, the Hornets have continued chugging along with a 7-4 SU and 8-3 ATS record over their last 11 games. Miles Bridges has helped pick up some of the slack on offense averaging 18 points per game through the first six games of April.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 207 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 10-3 in Charlotte’s last 13 games.

The Lakers enter Tuesday night sitting one game behind the Denver Nuggets for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and 1.5 games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers in the No. 6 spot. If Anthony Davis and LeBron James both return as expected by the end of the month, Los Angeles should still be in position to compete for a top-four seed in the West.

