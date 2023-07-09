Lakers Vs. Hornets Summer League Preview: L.A. Gets First Look At No. 2 Pick Brandon Miller
The Los Angeles Lakers finally earned their first win in the summer when they took down the Golden State Warriors in their opener for the Las Vegas Summer League. Now, the Lakers will look to build off of that victory when they take on the rebuilding Charlotte Hornets.

The Lakers have gotten strong play from their backcourt of Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Christie, but most of the fans in attendance will have their eyes on the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Brandon Miller. Miller had an impressive debut when he and the Hornets took on Victoria Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday, notching a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds to go along with three steals and a block.

Miller’s size and outside shooting ability will poise problems for the Lakers, though Christie has done well taking on the assignment of guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player. Outside of Miller, though, is third-year guard James Bouknight, who isn’t afraid to hunt for his own shots no matter how well he’s got it going from the field.

While Charlotte’s got a few offensive threats that will require extra defensive attention, Los Angeles presents challenges for them as well. For example, Hood-Schifino and Christie have been great either scoring off the bounce or playmaking for their teammates. In addition, Cole Swider has been a consistent threat from distance with Colin Castleton cleaning things up inside on both ends of the floor. Lastly, Maxwell Lewis has shown flashes of being a true 3-and-D wing while D’Moi Hodge has been a spark plug scorer off the bench.

Defensively, L.A. has gotten improved from game to game, so if that trend continues then they’ll be in good shape to contain Miller and hopefully walk away with their second win in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Lakers (1-0) vs. Charlotte Hornets (0-1)

1:00 p.m. PT, July 9, 2023
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN
Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Jalen Hood-Schifino
SG: Max Christie
SF: Maxwell Lewis
PF: Cole Swider
C: Colin Castleton

Key Reserves: D’Moi Hodge, Alex Fudge, LJ Figueroa, Damion Baugh

Projected Hornets Starting Lineup:

PG: James Bouknight
SG: Nick Smith Jr.
SF: Brandon Miller
PF: Tre Scott
C: Kai Jones

Key Reserves: Bryce McGowens, James Nnaji, Amari Bailey, Justin Robinson

