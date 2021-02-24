Lakers Vs. Jazz 02/24/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3 straight up and against the spread over their last three games. The Lakers will look to snap their longest losing streak of the season on Wednesday night when they visit the Utah Jazz.

Los Angeles is a nine-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Utah at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This will be just the second time the Lakers have been an underdog this season; they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 113-106 as 1.5-point underdogs in their last instance as one.

Los Angeles has been solid in the defensive zone all season long, but on Monday night the Lakers defense had no answers for the Washington Wizards in a 127-124 overtime loss. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal combined for 65 points to overcome strong offensive performances from LeBron James (31 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds), Montrezl Harrell (26 points) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21 points). The Lakers fell to 1-4 SU and ATS over their last five games with a current stretch of three straight losses at home.

Now the Lakers will try to get back on track on the road, where they are 13-3 SU and 9-7 ATS this season per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Utah bounced back from a rare loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday with a convincing 132-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Since opening the season with a modest 4-4 SU and 3-5 ATS record, the Jazz have been the best team in the NBA with a sterling 21-2 SU and 20-2-1 ATS record over their last 23 games.

Donovan Mitchell is the clear star of the team averaging 24.5 points per night, but Utah’s incredible depth up and down the lineup is what has made them so tough to beat on a nightly basis.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 218.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 16-3 in Los Angeles’ last 19 games on the road.

This matchup against Utah would have been must-see television if the Lakers were at full strength. But with Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder both out, it’s going to be tough for Los Angeles to compete on the road against this well-oiled Jazz machine.

