Lakers vs. Jazz 08/03/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-0 straight up and against the spread in their last three games against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers will try to extend their win and cover streak to four games on Monday night in Orlando.

Los Angeles is a six-point favorite on the NBA odds over the Jazz at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Before their recent 3-0 SU and ATS run against Utah, the Lakers were 2-13 SU and 7-8 ATS in their previous 15 games against the Jazz.

Lakers vs Jazz | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers fell to 0-11 SU and 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Los Angeles took a small lead of 44-41 into the half, but the second half was all Toronto as the Raptors went on to win the game 107-92.

LeBron James picked up a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the loss, but it’s a game that the Lakers will be happy to forget. The team as a whole shot a dismal 35.4% from the field and went just 10-for-40 (25%) on three-point attempts.

Despite the loss, Los Angeles still has a 5.5-game lead over the L..A Clippers for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Lakers are 11-2 SU and 8-4-1 ATS in their last 13 games against Western Conference foes per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Utah was one of the hottest teams in the NBA from Dec. 11 through Jan. 25 when they went 19-2 SU and 15-4-2 ATS across a 21-game span. But in the last 19 games before the regular season was postponed, the Jazz went just 9-10 SU and 5-14 ATS. The Jazz are 1-1 SU and ATS through the first two games since action has resumed and are hoping to find their mid-season form again in time for this year’s postseason run.

Monday night’s total is set at 217.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 8-2 in Los Angeles’ last 10 games including a current stretch of five straight UNDER results.

The Jazz made some big moves last offseason in the hopes that they could help Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert turn this group into a championship contender. With only a few games remaining before the playoffs begin, Utah will likely bring its best on Monday as it tries to show it can hang with a team of the Lakers’ caliber.

