Lakers Vs. Jazz Preview: Shorthanded In Final Game Before All-Star Break

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the hottest teams in basketball having won six straight and 10 of their last 11. They look to keep things rolling on Wednesday night when they take of the Utah Jazz at Delta Center in the final game before the All-Star break.

The Lakers are coming off a blowout victory over the same Jazz team on Monday in what was the debut of Luka Doncic. Now, they are hoping to do the same in Utah, although the task is harder considering some key players are out with injuries.

Dorian Finney Smith (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery), Cam Reddish (personal) and Gabe Vincent (left knee soreness) have all been ruled out for L.A. The good news is that LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Austin Reaves (left elbow contusion) and Doncic (left calf strain) are all able to suit up despite being on the injury report.

Doncic played 24 minutes in his Lakers debut after missing around six weeks with the calf injury. He is expected to be on a minutes restriction again in this one, although if the game is close that number should be higher than 24. After knocking the rust and nerves off in his Lakers debut, it wouldn’t be surprising if Doncic looks more like his pre-injury self in his second game with L.A.

With some key bench players out, others need to step up for the Lakers in this one. They should have Dalton Knecht and the newly-acquired Alex Len in the lineup to help with that. The former is now back with the team after the rescinded trade and could provide a scoring punch off the bench while the latter should give the Lakers much-needed size and help on the offensive glass after being signed on Tuesday.

Additionally, two-way guard Jordan Goodwin should continue to get minutes with both Finney-Smith and Vincent out. His hustle and defense have been a breath of fresh air the last couple of games and he has even shown growth offensively compared to earlier in his career.

Considering how close so many teams are in the Western Conference standings, beating the Jazz is mandatory for a Lakers team that could be fighting for homecourt advantage in the playoffs down the road. Even though they are shorthanded in this one, it would be nice to get another win and head into the All-Star break on a high note.

Los Angeles Lakers (32-19) vs. Utah Jazz (12-40)

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, 6 p.m. PT

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Alex Len, Jordan Goodwin

Projected Jazz Starting Lineup:

PG: Isaiah Collier

SG: Jordan Clarkson

SF: Lauri Markkanen

PF: John Collins

C: Walker Kessler

Key Reserves: Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski, Johnny Juzang

