Lakers Vs. Kings 03/03/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 2-5 SU and ATS over their last seven games with a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. The Lakers will try to bounce back in their second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Sacramento at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The betting line on this game has been heavily impacted by the news that LeBron James would be getting the night off.

Lakers vs. Kings | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James went off for 38 points, six assists and five rebounds on Tuesday against the Suns, but the Lakers fell short in a 114-104 loss at home. James did not travel with the team to Sacramento on Wednesday as he is scheduled to get treatment on his left ankle ahead of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Los Angeles is already without Anthony Davis and could be even more shorthanded on Wednesday with Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol and Alex Caruso all listed as questionable.

The Lakers are just 3-4 SU and 2-5 ATS over their last seven road games since going 12-0 SU and 8-4 ATS in their previous 12 games away from home per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Sacramento put together an impressive 7-1 SU and 8-0 ATS run that started in late January and ran into early February. But since then the Kings have hit a major wall with a 1-10 SU and ATS record over their last 11 games. The Kings’ defense has been terrible over the team’s recent skid allowing 124.6 points per game over that stretch. Hassan Whiteside (quarantine) and Tyrese Haliburton (calf) will both be out on Wednesday and Buddy Hield is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 226.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 6-1 in Los Angeles’ last seven games on the road.

The NBA All-Star break will be a welcome reprieve for the slumping Lakers. Anthony Davis’ return is right around the corner, and this team needs some time off after a very short offseason. The team’s depth players will have a chance to shine in this one with both James and Davis out of the lineup.

