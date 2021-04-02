Lakers Vs. Kings 04/02/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 straight up and 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers will try to earn another road win against the Kings when they begin their road trip against them on Friday night.

Los Angeles is a 4.5-point underdog on the NBA odds in Sacramento at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. When these two teams last met in March, the Kings won 123-120 but failed to cover the spread as 4.5-point favorites.

Lakers vs. Kings | OddsShark Matchup Report

Andre Drummond’s Lakers debut lasted only 14 minutes as the big man was forced to leave the game early in the second half with a toe injury. Drummond finished the game with only four points and one rebound as Los Angeles lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 112-97. Fortunately, the injury does not appear to be serious and is only expected to keep Drummond out for 1-2 games, but he will miss Friday’s action against Sacramento.

This matchup against Sacramento is the start of a seven-game road trip for the Lakers. Los Angeles is 4-7 SU and ATS over its last 11 road games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Sacramento wrapped up the month of March with a 120-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs as 2.5-point underdogs on the road. Before that loss, the Kings were 7-1 SU and 6-2 ATS over their previous eight games with a five-game winning streak. De’Aaron Fox has been red-hot of late averaging 29.3 points per game over his last 14 games. The Kings have been a betting favorite 17 times this season and are 10-7 SU and 7-10 ATS in those 17 instances.

Friday night’s total is set at 221 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 7-1 in the Lakers’ last eight games.

The only silver lining from Wednesday night’s loss to Milwaukee was that Drummond’s injury wasn’t more serious. Los Angeles has fallen to the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings and the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers are both less than a game behind them. The Lakers aren’t likely to fall out of a playoff spot, but their seeding could become an issue if the losses keep piling up.

