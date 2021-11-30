Lakers Vs. Kings Game Preview & TV Info: Avery Bradley Ruled Out In Rematch Of Triple-Overtime Defeat

The Los Angeles Lakers have the chance to get their revenge when they travel to take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

The Kings dealt the Lakers an embarrassing loss just last Friday, beating them after a triple-overtime thriller even though they were down three starters: Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes, and — for the majority of the clash — Maurice Harkless.

Los Angeles put on one of the worst defensive performances of the season that night, ending up with a defensive rating of 113.7. De’Aaron Fox happily took advantage of the Lakers’ vulnerabilities, scoring a game-high 34 points.

The Kings could still be understaffed when they host the Lakers this time as Barnes, Holmes, and Harkless all made the injury report ahead of the game. Nevertheless, the Lakers will need to play with much more effort to avoid another calamity on the defensive end.

The Kings are the most dangerous when they taste blood, registering the second-highest offensive rating when they win games (119.3) in the NBA. In addition, they score the fourth-most points in the paint per game (49.6). Meanwhile, the Lakers give up the second-most points in the paint so far this season — 49.9 to be precise, behind… the Kings with 51.9.

As the battle under the basket will be a major factor in determining the winner, head coach Frank Vogel is likely to stick with the lineup featuring DeAndre Jordan at the five. Just like in recent games, Vogel can then move Anthony Davis and LeBron James into the center position for parts of the clash as the night goes on.

Austin Reaves or Talen Horton-Tucker could replace Avery Bradley in the starting unit as the 31-year-old guard will miss the clash with a sprained thumb. Vogel values Bradley’s defense and energy, which goes to reason that Reaves will see significant minutes in his absence.

In small-ball units, Russell Westbrook will have to double down on attacking the basket and crashing the board. The Kings allow the most second-chance points in the NBA (16.1 per game), a weakness the Lakers are well-equipped to benefit from with Westbrook on the floor.

The Kings don’t shoot the ball particularly well from the 3-point land. But they have one of the NBA’s most dangerous sharpshooters in their ranks, Buddy Hield. Meanwhile, Fox and Tyrese Halliburton can hit threes, too.

They surely watched the Detroit Pistons wiping off the Lakers’ double-digit lead with an outpouring of threes on Sunday and will try to utilize a similar strategy. L.A. needs to make sure their perimeter defense doesn’t offer their rivals a helping hand this time around.

One more time this season, the Lakers felt their victory over the Pistons could finally launch a winning streak and turn the season around. They will certainly hope the Kings don’t put those hopes to bed yet again.

Lakers (11-11) vs. Kings (8-13)

7:00 p.m. PT, Nov. 30, 2021

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Russell Westbrook

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Anthony Davis

C: DeAndre Jordan

Key Reserves: Carmelo Anthony, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington

Projected Kings Starting Lineup:

PG: De’Aaron Fox

SG: Tyrese Haliburton

SF: Terence Davis

PF: Chimezie Metu

C: Alex Len

Key Reserves: Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III, Davion Mitchell, Tristan Thompson

