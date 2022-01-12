Lakers Vs. Kings Game Preview & TV Info: Carmelo Anthony Ruled Out
(Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
Up next
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers are closing out their season series with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, hoping they can start a new winning streak while away from home.

L.A. fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, tasting a defeat after four straight victories.

Carmelo Anthony will not be able to help the Lakers get back in the win column, as the 36-year-old forward grapples with a lower back tightness that has ruled him out of the clash in Sacramento, his first missed game of the season.

On the Kings’ side, Richaun Holmes and Damian Jones will miss the game after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols. In a further blow to Sacramento’s frontcourt, Tristan Thompson’s appearance against the Lakers is in doubt due to his quad injury.

The Lakers offense has successfully managed to take advantage of the Kings’ vulnerable defense (26th in the NBA) this year, recording an offensive rating of 116.8 over the previous three meetings — the most against any opponent L.A. has faced more than once in 2021-22.

Hence, the game could provide the Purple and Gold with an opportunity to get going on the offensive end again after a tough shooting night against the Grizzlies.

Although LeBron James is likely to start the clash as L.A.’s point center again, Dwight Howard should play solid minutes in Sacramento. Howard spends the most time on the court this year when the Lakers face the Kings, clocking in 24.3 per night.

His cameo in the previous meeting on Jan. 4 made a huge impact on L.A.’s rebounding. The 36-year-old center came out from the break among the Lakers’ starters, ending the night with 14 points and 14 rebounds, including seven offensive boards.

The veteran center’s size and athleticism could again prove to be the key to success. The Kings give up the third-most offensive rebounds (11.4 per night) in the NBA and amid Anthony Davis’ absence, Howard is best suited to capitalize on Sacramento’s struggles in its own paint — gaining crucial additional possessions for L.A.

Besides trying to keep the turnovers in the single digits again, the Lakers should also double down on their efforts to contain De’Andre Fox and Buddy Hield. Fox has twice scored 30 points or more against L.A., even though he averages 20.7 points on the season.

Meanwhile, the Purple and Gold has gifted Hield with plenty of good chances to strike from beyond the arc this year. The 29-year-old guard attempted 13 triples in two of the three previous clashes against the Lakers.

He sank more than half of them during the night of the memorable triple-overtime thriller, which ended in L.A.’s only loss to the Kings in the current campaign.

It’s easy to see the game getting out of control if the Lakers allow Hield to get hot from the 3-point land again.

Overall, Sacramento has been a good matchup for Los Angeles in 2021-22. In fact, the Lakers started the Kings’ current five-game losing streak last week. With the right energy and mindset, the Purple and Gold can prolong their rivals’ poor run — and begin their own, victorious one right at the beginning of the second half of the season.

Lakers (21-20) vs. Sacramento Kings (16-27)

7:00 p.m. PT, Jan. 12, 2022
Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
TV: Spectrum SportsNet
Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Russell Westbrook
SG: Avery Bradley
SF: Malik Monk
PF: Stanley Johnson
C: LeBron James

Key Reserves: Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington

Projected Kings Starting Lineup:

PG: De’Aaron Fox
SG: Tyrese Haliburton
SF: Harrison Barnes
PF: Marvin Bagley III
C: Alex Len

Key Reserves: Davion Mitchell, Buddy Hield, Chimezie Metu, Terence Davis

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Lakers Recap: Damian Lillard Drills Game-winning Three To Beat L.a. 113-110

Lakers Recap: Damian Lillard Drills Game-Winning Three To Beat L.A. 113-110

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard drilled a three with 0.7 seconds left to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-110…

Lakers News: LeBron James Says His Partnership With Russell Westbrook Has Room For Improvement In ‘Every Area’

Russell Westbrook’s form surged in recent weeks, particularly during the absence of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James…
Frank Vogel, Lakers

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Explains Not Fouling When Up 3 Against Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers again needed overtime to come away with a victory, though this time only one extra…
Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker

Preseason Recap: Lakers Bench Rallies For Comeback Win Against Suns

Making their first trip of the preseason, the Los Angeles Lakers came from behind for a 112-107 win over the…