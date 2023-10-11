Lakers Vs. Kings Preseason Preview: Looking To Maintain Hot Shooting Despite LeBron James Sitting Out

The story of the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason so far has been the team’s willingness to fire up shots from long range. The Lakers have taken 93 3-pointers across two preseason games and are knocking them down at a much-higher rate than a season ago. Head coach Darvin Ham is even encouraging Anthony Davis to be more aggressive from the perimeter.

The Lakers look to continue that hot shooting in their third preseason game as they take on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim. LeBron James is sitting out for the second time this preseason while Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish could also be out as they remain day-to-day with their respective injuries.

With LeBron out, the focus should continue to be on Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves, all of whom have been impressive so far. Russell has perhaps been the most surprising as he is shooting 61.1% from the field and 75% from deep while dishing out 11 assists to just one turnover.

Likewise, Davis has been extremely aggressive so far this preseason, attacking the basket, protecting the rim defensively, and even knocking down the occasional 3-pointer as well. Reaves, meanwhile, picked right up where he left off last season in his first action of the preseason and is poised to build on the momentum he has gained over the past few months.

Ironing out those final rotation spots will be crucial for Darvin Ham as well and some players have already been standing out. Jaxson Hayes looked very impressive against the Brooklyn Nets, as did Taurean Prince, though he has continued to struggle with fouls. Both Max Christie and Christian Wood have been up and down this preseason, having strong moments but also their struggles as well so consistency from both will be something to watch for.

The Kings are looking to pick up their first win of the preseason and build off an outstanding 2022-23 season in which they shocked everyone by winning the Pacific Division and locking down a 3-seed in the Western Conference.

De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis remain one of the best duos in the NBA with solid role players like Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray surrounding them. One Sacramento player to keep an eye on is Sasha Vezenkov, a three-time Greek League MVP whom the team signed to a $20 million contract this offseason.

Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-1)

7 p.m. PT, October 11, 2023

Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Max Christie, Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino

Projected Kings Starting Lineup:

PG: De’Aaron Fox

SG: Kevin Huerter

SF: Keegan Murray

PF: Harrison Barnes

C: Domantas Sabonis

Key Reserves: Davion Mitchell, Trey Lyles, Sasha Vezenkov, Chris Duarte, JaVale McGee

