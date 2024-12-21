Lakers Vs. Kings Preview: Looking To Win Back-To-Back Games In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in action on Saturday afternoon, taking on the Sacramento Kings for the second straight game at Golden 1 Center. These two teams faced off on Thursday and the result was a dominant win for L.A.

Although Sacramento has experienced its fair share of struggles this year, the Lakers were swept by the Kings last season so to win the first two meetings is a tremendous step in the right direction. And now the purple and gold look to put a 3-0 chokehold on this season series with their division rival.

Thursday’s game was another rarity as L.A. relied on their defense to pull out a much-needed road game. Shooting only 40.4% from the field is usually setting a team up for a blowout loss, however, having eight more free throw attempts and 14 offensive rebounds kept the Lakers out in front.

Despite the Kings’ struggles this season, they still have tremendous offensive talent in DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis. It is not a surprise that L.A. lacks point-of-attack and wing defense, but Max Christie led the charge by forcing Fox to take and make tough shots.

Fox tends to destroy the purple and gold, especially in the fourth quarter, but Christie’s defense had him out of rhythm. It is always hard to beat the same team twice in a row, particularly in the Golden 1 Center, so it should be a tough test for the Lakers.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were listed as questionable with the former managing that nagging left foot issue and the latter dealing with a left elbow contusion. However, both stars are suiting up, in addition to Rui Hachimura, who was listed as probable with a left tibial contusion.

The Lakers have been good about handling business against teams that are below .500, but Sacramento is presumably going to get off to a much quicker start offensively this time around. So head coach JJ Redick needs to make sure his positive defensive schemes continue to carry over against a dynamic offense.

Same goes with Fox as Christie is going to have to keep him in check once again. Establishing positive defensive habits going forward will be key for L.A. as they navigate a challenging stretch to close out 2024.

Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-15)

3 p.m. PT, Saturday, December 21, 2024

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: D’Angelo Russell, Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Christian Koloko

Projected Kings Starting Lineup:

PG: De’Aaron Fox

SG: Malik Monk

SF: DeMar DeRozan

PF: Keegan Murray

C: Domantas Sabonis

Key Reserves: Keon Ellis, Kevin Huerter, Alex Len

