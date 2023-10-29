Lakers Vs. Kings Preview: Tough Road Matchup Against Division Rival
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Author

After picking up their first win of the season in their home opener against the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers go back out on the road to take on another 1-1 Pacific Division team in the Sacramento Kings.

With how loaded the Western Conference is, these are the games the Lakers need to win if they want to end up with a good postseason seed, even if it is early in the season.

For LeBron James, Sunday marks 20 years to the day that he made his NBA debut in the same exact city. And even though he’s been doing it for two decades, he remains as great as ever as he led the Lakers to the comeback victory over the Suns, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and nine assists while attacking the basket at will in the fourth quarter.

Darvin Ham has James on a minutes restriction although there is no set number in mind, as evidenced by him playing 28 minutes in the season opener and then 35 minutes in the Suns game. The hope is that the Lakers won’t have to push James this early in the year, although that has been necessary to this point as he is a +29 in his minutes while the Lakers are a -36 when he has been on the bench.

Figuring out how to be successful in the non-James minutes will ultimately come down to the Lakers’ backcourt of D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent as well as Anthony Davis. All three have been inconsistent so far this year, so Sunday night is a great time for them to get going against Sacramento.

The Kings have a very similar roster as last season so there should be no surprises for the Lakers. De’Aaron Fox is the head of the snake due to his speed and ability to get into the paint with ease. He is the league’s reigning Clutch Player of the Year so look for him to get going in the fourth quarter if the game is close.

Sacramento also has an All-Star big man in Domantas Sabonis who can beat you in the midrange and on the glass, so Davis and the rest of the Lakers will need to attack the glass, which has been an issue for them so far.

Sunday night marks the beginning of a back-to-back for the Lakers as they return home and host the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-1)

6:00 p.m. PT, October 26, 2023
Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
TV: Spectrum SportsNet
Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell
SG: Austin Reaves
SF: Taurean Prince
PF: LeBron James
C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, Cam Reddish

Projected Kings Starting Lineup:

PG: De’Aaron Fox
SG: Kevin Huerter
SF: Harrison Barnes
PF: Keegan Murray
C: Domantas Sabonis

Key Reserves: Malik Monk, JaVale McGee, Chris Duarte, Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Patrick Beverley Praises Anthony Davis For Anchoring Lakers On Both Sides Of Ball

In the past four games, Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is averaging 35.5 points, 18.3 rebounds…
Kent Bazemore, Lakers

Lakers Rumors: Kent Bazemore Agrees To Deal With Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers made a number of signings last offseason to fill the roster with veterans who had playoff and championship…
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Lakers

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Happy To See LeBron James Continue To Reach Milestones In 19th Season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the NBA’s second-leading scorer all-time in their most recent loss…
Rajon Rondo, Lakers

Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Rajon Rondo Declining Player Option For 2020-21

With little time between the Los Angeles Lakers winning the championship and the start of the 2020-21 NBA…