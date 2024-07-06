Lakers Vs. Kings Summer League Preview: California Classic Opener

After months of waiting, Los Angeles Lakers basketball officially back as the team kicks off Summer League with the California Classic in San Francisco at Chase Center on Saturday afternoon.

The main attraction of this year’s Summer League roster is Bronny James, who was selected with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Bronny has already dealt with his fair share of critics and pressure due to his relationship with LeBron James, but he has kept his head high and said he is not concerned with any of the outside noise.

Aside from Bronny, No. 17 overall pick Dalton Knecht will also be suiting up for Los Angeles and he’ll also have a lot to prove after somehow falling out of the lottery. Knecht was considered one of the most NBA-ready prospects in his draft class and has a clear runway to get his professional career off to a strong start.

The first game of the California Classic will also be a good opportunity for Maxwell Lewis to make his case as a long-term piece for the franchise. Lewis only saw minutes in blowout situations during the 2023-24 season, but had an impressive year with the South Bay Lakers. Lewis has all the makings of a 3-and-D player and could potentially earn a longer look on the parent roster if he shows out in Summer League.

One more intriguing name to watch out for is Colin Castleton, who was arguably the most impressive player on the floor during last year’s Summer League games. Castleton, like Lewis, spent most of his time down in South Bay but showed off his two-way play and offensive versatility. He figures to be a huge part of the Lakers’ Summer League team this year.

Lastly, Los Angeles will also have its pair of rookie forwards on two-way contracts making their debuts in Armel Traore and Blake Hinson. Traore is an athletic specimen who can’t shoot from outside, while Hinson is the complete opposite as he was a sharpshooter in college who was happy to let it fly.

On the other side of the floor, the Kings will have Ahmad Caver, D’Moi Hodge and Xavier Sneed available.

Los Angeles Lakers (0-0) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-0)

1:30 p.m. PT, July 6, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Bronny James

SG: Dalton Knecht

SF: Maxwell Lewis

PF: Armel Trarore

C: Colin Castleton

Key Reserves: Blake Hinson, Mohamed Diarra, Sean East II, Quincy Olivari

Projected Kings Starting Lineup:

PG: Ahmad Caver

SG: D’Moi Hodge

SF: Xavier Snead

PF: Hason Ward

C: Fardaws Aimaq

Key Reserves: Adonis Arms, Antoine Davis, Jordan Ford

