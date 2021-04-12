Lakers Vs. Knicks 04/12/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 5-3 straight up and against the spread over their last eight games with their upset win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. The Lakers hope to keep things rolling with another upset on Monday against the New York Knicks.

Los Angeles is as two-point underdog on the NBA odds in New York at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Knicks opened as four-point home favorites in this game, but bettors have taken the points on the Lakers to drive this line down to New York -2.

Dennis Schroder scored 19 points in just 20 minutes of play on Saturday night before he and Kyrie Irving were ejected early in the third quarter. The Lakers went on a 15-2 run after the ejections and went on to win the game 126-101 in a stunning blowout win as 11.5-point underdogs. Eight different Lakers scored at least 10 points and Andre Drummond led the way with 20 points and 11 rebounds in just 22 minutes of action.

The Lakers are now 3-2 SU and 4-1 ATS on this current seven-game road trip per the OddsShark NBA Database. Los Angeles wraps up this road trip with back-to-back games in New York on Monday and in Charlotte against the Hornets on Tuesday night.

Julius Randle scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds in New York’s 102-96 win over the Toronto Raptors. The former Laker is enjoying a career year in his second season with the Knicks with career-high averages in points per game (22.8), rebounds per game (10.7), and assists per game (6.0). The Knicks are 27-27 SU and 32-21-1 ATS this season which currently has them sitting in the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Monday night’s total is set at 206 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 6-2 in the last eight games between the Lakers and Knicks.

Los Angeles finally got some good news on the injury front in that Anthony Davis should be back within the next two weeks and LeBron James should be back one week after that. The team has been playing well without its two superstars and will soon receive a substantial boost.

