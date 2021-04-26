Lakers Vs. Magic 04/26/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3 straight up and against the spread over their last three games after suffering back-to-back losses to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers will try to get back on track on Monday night on the road against the Orlando Magic.

Los Angeles is a 10-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Orlando at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com (how the point spread works). The Magic are 10-22 SU and 14-17-1 ATS at home this season.

Lakers vs. Magic | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis went just 5-for-19 from the field in his second game since returning from his injury, finishing with 17 points and three rebounds in the Lakers’ 108-93 loss to the Mavericks. The Lakers actually led this game by 12 points at halftime, but a disastrous second half in which Los Angeles was outscored 62-35 tipped the game in Dallas’ favor.

LeBron James is expected to return to action next week, but in the meantime the Lakers would love to get Davis back in sync with the rest of the team. The Lakers are just 3-4 SU and 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against the Magic.

Orlando was blown away by the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, suffering a 131-112 loss as 5.5-point underdogs. The Magic were competitive when the Lakers last faced them in late March in the midst of a 3-2 SU and 5-0 ATS run that included outright upsets over the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. But over their last 12 games, the Magic are 1-11 SU and 3-8 ATS. Their 11 losses have come by an average margin of 20.1 points per game.

Monday night’s total is set at 211.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 11-3 in Orlando’s last 14 games against Los Angeles.

This game against the struggling Magic should be just what the doctor ordered for Davis and the Lakers. Los Angeles needs to find its groove in this game as its next matchup comes against the red-hot Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Washington enters Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs in the midst of an 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS hot streak.

