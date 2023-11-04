Lakers Vs. Magic Preview: Both Teams Shorthanded To Begin Road Trip

The Los Angeles Lakers kick off a four-game road trip on Saturday night, taking on the Orlando Magic in what is a rematch of last week’s contest at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers ultimately came out on top in that game with a 106-103 victory although the young Magic put up a good fight and can’t be taken lightly in this one.

In that game, D’Angelo Russell led the way for the Lakers with an efficient 28 points to go along with eight assists while Anthony Davis had a dominant two-way effort, finishing with 26 points, 19 rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Magic had six players in double figures and were led by Gary Harris, who had 17 points and was perfect from beyond the arc at 5-of-5.

This game may look a little different than the last one, however, as both teams have key players dealing with injuries.

The Lakers are severely shorthanded for the second straight game as Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino continue to be out. The Lakers were hopeful that Prince would be able to return after being listed as questionable but he will miss his second straight game with left patellar tendinitis.

That leaves the Lakers with eight playable healthy playable bodies, so guys like Cam Reddish, Max Christie, Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes should continue to get extended opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Magic are missing some key pieces as well with Wendell Carter Jr. and Harris have been ruled out while Markelle Fultz is questionable and a game-time decision.

In the absence of two key guards, the Magic should turn to No. 6 overall pick Anthony Black for minutes as well as the veteran Joe Ingles. Black got his first real opportunity in the Magic’s recent win over the Utah Jazz and impressed with nine points in 16 minutes off the bench, making all four of his shot attempts while also recording two steals.

At 3-2, the hope is that the Lakers will get rolling on this road trip to start to gain some separation in the loaded Western Conference. Davis, Russell and LeBron James are all starting to find their strides while Austin Reaves showed signs of breaking out of his early-season shooting slump in the Lakers’ recent win over the L.A. Clippers.

With so many key pieces out, the Lakers should continue to rely on those guys as well as big lineups involving Wood and Hayes, especially against a Magic team that is one of the biggest in the league.

Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) vs. Orlando Magic (3-2)

4 p.m. PT, November 4, 2023

Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Cam Reddish

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, Max Christie

Projected Magic Starting Lineup:

PG: Jalen Suggs

SG: Joe Ingles

SF: Franz Wagner

PF: Paolo Banchero

C: Moritz Wagner

Key Reserves: Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, Goga Bitadze

