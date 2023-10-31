Lakers Vs. Magic Preview: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Playing In Second Of Back-To-Back; Rui Hachimura Ruled Out

After a disappointing road overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers return to the court on Monday when they host the Orlando Magic in the second game of a back-to-back.

After playing 39 and 42 minutes on Sunday, respectively, there were question marks surrounding the status’ of LeBron James and Anthony Davis going into this one. It’s still very early in the season and both are healthy though, so they are expected to play against the Magic.

That is obviously a good thing for the Lakers as the rest of the team has really struggled offensively. The backcourt mix of Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent have particularly struggled, shooting a combined 33.7% from the field and 17.5% from 3-point range through three games.

If the Lakers are going to be a good team then those three will have to get going, and Monday night is a great time to do so going up against a young, up-and-coming Magic team that is 2-0 so far.

Orlando has beaten the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers, which is nothing to really get excited over. What they can be excited about, however, is the continued improvement of Franz Wagner, who is leading them with 21 points per game so far.

Their other young, talent wing Paolo Banchero has yet to get going, averaging just 13 points, but that duo can certainly give a team like the Lakers fits due to their size, shooting and playmaking ability.

The Magic’s overall size is perhaps their biggest strength, so Darvin Ham may need to utilize some bigger lineups on Monday, which he has been hesitant to do so far.

Both Rui Hachimura and Christian Wood played solid in their minutes against the Kings but still found themselves on the bench late in the game. After the loss, Ham was candid in admitting he needs to take a look at his rotations and make some necessary changes, so hopefully that starts in this game. Hachimura has been ruled out, however, after being diagnosed with an eye contusion.

Wood and even Max Christie have very fresh legs, which could be beneficial when playing a young team in the second night of a back-to-back and missing some key pieces.

Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) vs. Orlando Magic (2-0)

7:30 p.m. PT, October 30, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, Max Christie

Projected Magic Starting Lineup:

PG: Markelle Fultz

SG: Jalen Suggs

SF: Franz Wagner

PF: Paolo Banchero

C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Key Reserves: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Moritz Wagner, Joe Ingles, Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!