Lakers Vs. Mavericks 04/22/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers are 9-1 straight up and 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers will be looking for a fourth straight win against the Mavericks on the road on Thursday night.

Los Angeles is a two-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Dallas at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Mavericks are 14-14 SU and 10-18 ATS at home this season.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 24 points off the bench for the Lakers in Monday night’s game against the Utah Jazz, but in the end L.A. fell short in a 111-97 loss as seven-point underdogs. Andre Drummond followed up his best offensive performance in Los Angeles with a dud on Monday, scoring only eight points after going 3-for-12 from the field and 2-for-5 from the free throw line. Help is on the way for this Lakers offense though as Anthony Davis is expected to make his long-awaited return to the lineup on Thursday night.

The Lakers are 6-0 SU and ATS in their last six games coming off a loss. Los Angeles has alternated wins and losses over each of its last 12 games with a 6-6 SU and ATS record per the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Mavericks snapped a four-game home losing streak with a 127-117 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Luka Doncic led the way with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the victory. Since going 5-0 SU and ATS back at the end of March and the beginning of April, Dallas is just 3-5 SU and 1-7 ATS over its last eight games. Dallas is also 3-7 SU and ATS in its last 10 games on the second night of a back-to-back.

Thursday night’s total is set at 217 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 6-3 in the last nine games between the Lakers and the Mavericks.

All eyes will be locked on Davis on Thursday night. The Lakers have an interesting task ahead trying to balance working Davis back up to his normal workload slowly vs. trying to emulate the intensity and physicality that playoff basketball will bring next month. That balancing act begins in Dallas.

