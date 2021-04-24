Lakers Vs. Mavericks 04/24/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers had a 3-0 straight up and against the spread run against the Dallas Mavericks snapped with a 115-110 loss on Thursday night. The Lakers will try to start up a new winning streak against Dallas with an upset win on Saturday.

Los Angeles is a two-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Dallas at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In 29 road games this season, the Lakers are 18-11 SU and 16-13 ATS.

Anthony Davis looked rusty in his return to action on Thursday, going 2-for-10 from the field with four points and four rebounds in 17 minutes of play. But while his form and conditioning will require some work, Lakers fans are just happy that he got through his first game without any injury setbacks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the team in scoring with 29 points and is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game after injuring his ankle in the loss to Dallas.

The Lakers have struggled as a betting underdog all season with a 3-13 SU and 5-11 ATS record in their 16 games as one per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Luka Doncic scored 30 points and collected nine rebounds and eight assists in the Mavericks’ win over the Lakers. Dallas enters the weekend sitting 2.5 games behind the Lakers for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and a half-game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers in the No. 7 seed. The Mavericks and Lakers are both hoping to secure a top-six seed in the West to avoid this year’s postseason play-in tournament that will take place between the No. 7 through No. 10 seeds in both conferences.

Saturday night’s total is set at 216.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 7-2 in Los Angeles’ last nine games.

Los Angeles trailed by five points at the end of the first quarter on Thursday night and by 11 points at the half. The Lakers made a push to close the gap in the third quarter, but a stronger start on Saturday would make it much easier for Los Angeles to earn a win over Doncic and the Mavericks in this rematch.

