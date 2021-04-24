Lakers Vs. Mavericks Game Preview & TV Info: Looking For Breathing Room In Standings

The Los Angeles Lakers finally got Anthony Davis back in the lineup after more than two months away. Now, they face an important game against the Dallas Mavericks as they look for breathing room in the crowded Western Conference standings.

The Lakers and Mavericks faced off on Thursday, with Dallas winning by just five points. With that result, the Mavericks climbed to within 2.5 games of L.A. for the No. 5 overall seed. After a loss by the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, the Mavericks found themselves in sixth place, one spot out of the play-in tournament.

With No. 5 only 2.5 games ahead and the play-in tournament threatening them, the Mavericks are likely extra motivated to grab a win over the Lakers.

What makes this game so important for the standings is that a win would make it extremely difficult for anyone to catch the Lakers at No. 5, essentially cementing them in that spot. Defeating the Mavericks would make it a 3.5 game lead over both them and the Trail Blazers with only 12 games to go. A loss would bring the Mavericks to within 1.5 games.

In order to get the win, the Lakers need to do a better job of keeping the Mavericks off of the free-throw line. On Thursday, Dallas shot 36 free throws — making 26 — compared to L.A.’s 17, hitting 14. That 12-point difference was massive in a five-point loss.

As far as injuries go, the Lakers will obviously be without LeBron James. But they also may be missing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Marc Gasol, who are questionable with an ankle sprain and a volar plate fracture, respectively. The Mavericks have their own issues, as Kristaps Porzingis, Josh Richardson, and Maxi Kleber are all questionable.

Davis likely still has a minutes restriction, although it hasn’t been revealed if that will remain at around 15-20 minutes or if it will only be in the first half again.

Regardless of who plays, this may be one of the last must-win games of the regular season for both teams, given how much a win would mean to each side. If the Lakers cannot close this one out, they’ll need to pile up wins in their upcoming four-game stretch against all non-playoff teams.

Lakers (35-24) vs. Mavericks (32-26)

5:30 p.m. PT, Apr. 24, 2021

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: ABC

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Anthony Davis

C: Andre Drummond

Key Reserves: Montrezl Harrell, Markieff Morris, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, Wesley Matthews

Projected Mavericks Starting Lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Josh Richardson

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith

PF: Dwight Powell

C: Kristaps Porzingis

Key Reserves: Tim Hardaway Jr., Willie Cauley-Stein, Jalen Brunson, JJ Redick

