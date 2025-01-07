Lakers Vs. Mavericks Preview: Looking To Bounce Back Against Shorthanded Team

The Los Angeles Lakers came up just short in their first game in Texas, but they get an ideal bounceback opponent in the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks. Anthony Davis and LeBron James lead the Lakers against a Mavericks team that has lost five straight games and is without both stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The main issue for the Lakers against Houston was that they failed to match the energy and physicality of the Rockets in the first half and being destroyed on the offensive glass. The Mavericks definitely have some players who are capable of doing the same with the likes of Derrick Lively II, PJ Washington and Dwight Powell, so the Lakers need to put bodies on bodies and make sure not to give the Mavericks extra possessions.

With both of their primary ballhandlers out, the Lakers would be wise to put a lot of ball pressure on the Dallas guards in hopes of creating some turnovers and easy buckets. Max Christie is excellent at that and the Lakers are also be getting Gabe Vincent back from an oblique injury, which helps on that end as well.

The Lakers are without Cam Reddish, however, due to lower back soreness.

On offense, the Lakers have seen major growth from Austin Reaves as a playmaker and creator with double-digit assists in five of the last six games. He has been excellent in creating easy buckets for Anthony Davis and open shots for the wings like Christie, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith while also taking a load off LeBron James, allowing him to place his focus elsewhere.

The continued integration of Finney-Smith is also be worth watching as he has spoken about still getting comfortable and making some mistakes here and there. The Lakers want him to stop hesitating on his shots as well and fire it up and a game against his former team could be the ideal night to get hot.

The Lakers must be sure not to take this game easy as the Mavericks still have some players who can get hot like Klay Thompson and Jaden Hardy, not to mention a potential revenge game from Spencer Dinwiddie. But as long as they are locked in defensively, this is a game the Lakers should be able to take care of and leave Texas with a split.

Los Angeles Lakers (20-15) vs. Dallas Mavericks (20-16)

4:30 p.m. PT, Tuesday, January 7, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: TNT

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Dorian Finney-Smith, Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Shake Milton

Projected Mavericks Starting Lineup:

PG: Naji Marshall

SG: Klay Thompson

SF: PJ Washington

PF: Maxi Kleber

C: Derrick Lively II

Key Reserves: Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes, Dwight Powell

