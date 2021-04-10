Lakers Vs. Nets Game Preview & TV Info: Primetime Game Lacking Major Star Power

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets will both be without at least one significant piece as they face each other for the second time this season with lower than expected stakes.

The Lakers and Nets met in February at Staples Center for the first time this season. That game, the Nets were without Kevin Durant and other role players while the Lakers missed Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder. The Nets have gotten slightly healthier, but things have gotten much worse for the Lakers.

Durant is back from a two-month rehab from a hamstring injury. In addition, the Nets have since added Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. However, they will be without James Harden, Tyler Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie.

LeBron James, Davis and Jared Dudley have all been ruled out already for L.A. Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso and Marc Gasol are all questionable with various injuries. Kuzma sat out the Lakers’ most recent loss to the Miami Heat, Gasol was a DNP and Caruso left the game for a short while after a hard fall before returning.

Having these players out means the Lakers will once again be putting a heavy weight on the shoulders of Schroder, who struggled on Thursday in the same role. While he did have 10 points and 14 assists, Schroder was wildly inefficient as a shooter and turned the ball over seven times.

If any of Kuzma, Caruso or Gasol cannot go, it will make things even harder on a Lakers team that has not played a game fully healthy in over two months. With James and Davis out, guarding Durant will be a nearly impossible task.

Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and possibly Caruso will have to spend a lot of time dealing with Kyrie Irving. However, guys like Markieff Morris, Wesley Matthews and hopefully Kuzma can face up against Durant.

Even though the goal is to win every game they play, the Lakers will likely need to lower their expectations for this one. Success will more likely come in the form of a complete effort on both sides of the floor, even if that results in a loss.

The Nets have dropped some head-scratching performances this season, but the Lakers would need plenty of things to go their way to steal a victory from a red-hot Brooklyn team.

Lakers (32-20) vs. Nets (36-16)

5:30 p.m. PT, Apr. 10, 2021

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: ABC

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: Wesley Matthews

PF: Markieff Morris

C: Andre Drummond

Key Reserves: Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kyle Kuzma (Q), Alex Caruso (Q), Marc Gasol (Q), Ben McLemore, Alfonzo McKinnie, Devontae Cacok

Projected Nets Starting Lineup:

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Joe Harris

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Jeff Green

C: LaMarcus Aldridge

Key Reserves: Bruce Brown, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Timothe Luwawu-Cabbarot, Nic Claxton, Alize Johnson, Chris Chiozza

