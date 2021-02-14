Lakers Vs. Nuggets 02/14/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 7-0 straight-up over their last seven games and broke their against-the-spread slump with a win and cover over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. The Lakers hope to extend their winning streak to eight games with another victory on Sunday night on the road against the Denver Nuggets.

Los Angeles is a two-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Denver at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Nuggets are just 1-7 SU in their last eight games against the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Nuggets | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis returned from his Achilles injury in style on Friday with 35 points and nine rebounds in Los Angeles’ 115-105 win over the Grizzlies. LeBron James added 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the win and Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points off of the bench.

The Lakers were just 4-4 at home going into February’s five-game homestand but are now 9-4 SU after picking up five straight home wins. Now the Lakers will head back out on the road where they are 12-2 SU and 8-6 ATS in 2020-21.

The Lakers are 3-0 SU and 2-0-1 ATS in their last three games against the Denver Nuggets per the OddsShark NBA Database. Los Angeles beat Denver 114-93 at home just 10 days ago.

That loss to the Lakers sparked a three-game losing streak for the Nuggets, but they have since turned things around with back-to-back wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

While Nikola Jokic continues to put up phenomenal numbers this season averaging 26.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game, the Nuggets are just 3-4 SU and 2-5 ATS over their last seven games and 14-11 SU and 11-14 ATS on the season. Denver is just 1-4 SU and ATS in its last five games as a home underdog.

Sunday night’s total is set at 215.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 15-2 in Los Angeles’ last 17 games on the road.

Los Angeles has proven it can win without Davis in recent weeks, but the team is a much more well-oiled machine with him in the lineup. As long as his Achilles injury remains manageable, the Lakers should stay in the mix for the top spot in the Western Conference.

