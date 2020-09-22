Lakers Vs. Nuggets 09/22/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-0 straight up and 5-1 against the spread over their last six games after winning but failing to cover in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers can take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals with another win on Tuesday night in Orlando.

Los Angeles is a 6.5-point favorite on the NBA odds for Game 3 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Denver closed as a seven-point underdog in Game 1 and as a 7.5-point underdog in Game 2.

Anthony Davis delivered a moment to remember for Lakers fans around the world in Game 2. With seconds left on the clock, Davis received an inbound pass and launched up a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Lakers a thrilling 105-103 win over the Nuggets.

Davis finished the day with 31 points and nine rebounds, and LeBron James wasn’t far behind with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Los Angeles led by 16 points in the third quarter and would have loved to not have needed Davis’ late-game heroics to secure the win, but in the end it all worked out.

The Lakers have been dominant throughout the postseason with a 10-2 SU and 8-4 ATS record per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Denver appeared to be on its way to a blowout loss in the third quarter before Nikola Jokic took over the game in the fourth quarter. Jokic scored 11 straight points for Denver down the stretch and finished the day with 30 points and nine assists, but it wasn’t enough to secure the upset due to Davis’ game-winning 3-pointer.

The Nuggets should feel like they have a shot to get back into this series if they can get their defense, Jokic, and Jamal Murray all clicking at once; but having this game slip away was a devastating blow.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 214 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 4-1 in Los Angeles’s last five games.

The Nuggets have played their best basketball this season with their backs against the wall. But on the other hand, the Lakers didn’t give the Portland Trail Blazers or the Houston Rockets any window to climb back into their respective series. Expect both teams to be in top form in a critical Game 3 on Tuesday.

