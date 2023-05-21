Lakers Vs. Nuggets Game 3 Preview: Series Shifts To L.A. In Must-Win To Avoid 3-0 Deficit

The Los Angeles Lakers face their biggest must-win of the postseason so far as they take the court at Crypto.com Arena for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers face a 2-0 series deficit after losing both games in Denver. The Nuggets posted an offensive flurry throughout Game 1 and in the second half of Game 2 to propel them ahead of the Lakers. Now, L.A. has a chance to respond on their home floor.

The Nuggets took a 2-0 series lead against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Semifinals, only to drop both games in Phoenix.

Much has already been made of the Lakers starting lineup, as it’s possible head coach Darvin Ham plays his third different starting group in three games. In Game 1, Ham started Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell. That became Jarred Vanderbilt in Schroder’s spot the next game.

On Saturday night, Ham is sticking with Vanderbilt instead of turning to Rui Hachimura to fill the fifth starter role. Hachimura has been one of the Lakers best players in the first two games of this series, averaging 19.0 points on 16-for-21 from the field.

Hachimura also provided strong defensive relief against Nikola Jokic for portions of Game 1 and Game 2, but he will come off the bench again in Game 3.

Regardless of the lineup, the Lakers must continue the defensive intensity bump they saw in Game 2. They allowed 132 points in Game 1, but saw that drop to 108 in Game 2 due to a strong game plan against Jokic as well as a return to Earth for the Nuggets shooting percentages.

That was until Jamal Murray had a 23-point fourth quarter that all but sealed the victory for Denver. L.A.’s next battle will be running him off the three-point line, especially on dribble handoffs with Jokic at the top of the key.

Offensively, the Lakers need to see a stronger paint attack against a team that does not have elite rim protection. L.A. — and specifically James — received criticism for settling in the latter part of Game 2, when “living in the paint” via Ham was the team’s best route to offensive success.

Russell also needs to play a much better game on both the offensive and defensive end. He has been the target of the Nuggets’ game plan through the first two games, and Denver has found success in attacking him.

On the injury front, only Mo Bamba is unavailable to play for the Lakers and the Nuggets have a clean injury report.

The chess match continues in the most important game of the Lakers season to date.

Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-0)

5:30 p.m. PT, May 20, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ABC

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Jarred Vanderbilt

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Rui Hachimura, Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker IV

Projected Nuggets Starting Lineup:

PG: Jamal Murray

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: Michael Porter Jr.

PF: Aaron Gordon

C: Nikola Jokic

Key Reserves: Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, Jeff Green

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!