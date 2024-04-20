Lakers Vs. Nuggets Playoff Preview: Looking To Steal Game 1 Of Playoffs On Road

The first round of the NBA Playoffs is here for the Los Angeles Lakers after they battled through the Play-In Tournament to earn a rematch with the defending champion Denver Nuggets. L.A. is looking to snap its eight-game losing streak against Denver while picking up a decisive Game 1 victory on the road.

For the purple and gold to achieve the goal of winning a championship, they have to go through the Nuggets at some point this postseason and this is their chance to pull off an upset. It is not going to be an easy task by any stretch of the imagination, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis are capable of doing it.

This series may boil down to the battle of the big men, Nikola Jokic and Davis, especially since the two-time MVP had his way against the Lakers center last year in the Western Conference Finals. However, this regular season featured one of the best seasons in the Chicago native’s career, showcasing some dominant performances.

But, Jokic is a handful due to his ability to do anything on the floor, which makes it hard for head coach Darvin Ham to decide on what coverages to throw at him. Perhaps turning him into a scorer is the best bet because when he scores and gets his teammates involved, the Nuggets become unguardable.

That’s in addition to Jamal Murray, who caused just as many issues for the Lakers defensively. Austin Reaves should get the initial assignment, but Gabe Vincent is also going to be a key factor in trying to slow down Murray. It is easier said than done, but not allowing Denver’s stars to replicate their performances last postseason is going to be vital.

For the Lakers, it boils down to James and Davis elevating their play. With the two of them both healthier this time around, they need to set the tone, so the role players can fill in alongside them. Specifically with the other three starters in Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura, who all shared key moments during the regular season.

But, Russell is arguably the biggest piece to the puzzle as he averaged 6.3 points in the Western Conference Finals last year. So getting his confidence going early and often could become an X-factor for L.A. picking up series wins against the champions.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

5:30 p.m. PT, April 20, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: ABC

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Taurean Prince, Spencer Dinwiddie, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes

Projected Nuggets Starting Lineup:

PG: Jamal Murray

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: Michael Porter Jr.

PF: Aaron Gordon

C: Nikola Jokic

Key Reserves: Reggie Jackson, Peyton Watson, Christian Braun

