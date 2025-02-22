Lakers Vs. Nuggets Preview: Luka Doncic Returns For Tough Road Test

The Los Angeles Lakers are embarking on a challenging stretch of their schedule against playoff-caliber teams and it kicks off with a Denver Nuggets team that L.A. has struggled with in recent years.

However, this Lakers squad now has Luka Doncic, who sat out Thursday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to managing his left calf injury. L.A. has opted to be cautious with their newest star’s minutes and workload since returning after being sidelined six weeks.

It is also worth noting that Jarred Vanderbilt makes his return to the lineup after receiving a night off as well to manage his right foot.

Obviously, Doncic has struggled to find his footing alongside LeBron James and Austin Reaves. He has been passive trying not to step on James’ or Reaves’ toes offensively, but that cannot be the case if they want to beat the Nuggets.

Through three games, the five-time All-NBA guard is yet to have a signature offensive showing. Of course, he needs to work his way back into game shape, but this game against Denver provides an opportunity to get back on track.

Despite a heightened necessity for Doncic to show up, head coach JJ Redick needs to figure out his gameplan against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. With Anthony Davis being traded, Jaxson Hayes has been propped into a starting role to fill that void.

Admittedly, Hayes is playing well, but he is not match for Jokic if he is left on an island. However, it is hard to imagine Redick would let his starting center be subjected to one-on-one defense with the best player in the world.

Assuming that double teams are coming Jokic’s way, the Lakers’ defensive rotations need to be on point. Turning the Serbian center into a pure scorer may be an option, but if he is playmaking and getting others involved, it can cause trouble.

Frankly, all of L.A.’s starters are going to be tested because Denver is known to light it up from distance with the likes of Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray. Mitigating the 3-point difference is going to be crucial for the Lakers, as well as limiting a player like Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon from giving the Nuggets second chances.

If the purple and gold want to be regarded as a contender, winning in a hostile environment against a team that has won nine straight is a great opportunity to make a statement.

Los Angeles Lakers (33-21) vs. Denver Nuggets (37-19)

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, 5:30 p.m. PT

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, Trey Jemison III

Projected Nuggets Starting Lineup:

PG: Jamal Murray

SG: Christian Braun

SF: Michael Porter Jr.

PF: Aaron Gordon

C: Nikola Jokic

Key Reserves: Russell Westbrook, Julian Strawther, Zeke Nnaji, DeAndre Jordan

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!