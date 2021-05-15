Lakers Vs. Pacers 05/15/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-8 straight up and 2-6 against the spread in their last eight road games against the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers will try to earn their first road win against the Pacers since 2013 on Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles is a seven-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Indiana at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Pacers are 4-0 ATS over their last four home games including two outright upsets as a home underdog (how the point spread works).

Lakers vs. Pacers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Talen Horton-Tucker had 23 points and 10 assists, Andre Drummond had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Kyle Kuzma had 19 points and 10 rebounds in Los Angeles’ narrow 124-122 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The Lakers closed as 9-point favorites against the lowly Rockets despite Anthony Davis being a late scratch.

The game was much closer than the Lakers would have liked it to be, but in the end Los Angeles escaped with the victory. Davis (groin), LeBron James (ankle) and Dennis Schroder (quarantine) could all return on Saturday as they are all listed as questionable against the Pacers.

The Lakers play their final two games of the season on the road against the Pacers and the New Orleans Pelicans. Los Angeles is 19-15 SU and 17-16-1 ATS on the road this season.

Despite having Caris LaVert miss the game as a late scratch due to a knee injury and Domantas Sabonis leave the game in the third quarter with a quad injury, Indiana still managed to cover the spread at home as 9.5-point underdogs in a 142-133 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Sabonis and LaVert are both listed as questionable for Saturday’s game while the Pacers’ leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out with the hamstring injury that has kept him out all month.

Saturday afternoon’s total is set at 228 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 8-3 in Indiana’s last 11 games.

Los Angeles could avoid the play-in tournament with wins over Indiana and New Orleans and help from the Denver Nuggets in the form of a Nuggets win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Lakers need a win on Saturday to keep the pressure on Portland tomorrow.

