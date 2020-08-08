Lakers vs. Pacers 08/08/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-3 straight up and 1-4 against the spread through their first five seeding games in the NBA bubble. The Lakers look to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.

Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite in Orlando on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Indiana is 3-1 SU and ATS in its last four games against the Lakers including a 105-102 win in December.

Lakers vs Pacers | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James sat out Thursday night’s game against the Houston Rockets with a sore groin and watched as the Lakers suffered their second straight blowout loss. Since beating the L.A. Clippers 103-101 in their first game back from the COVID-19 postponement, the Lakers have gone 1-3 SU and ATS in their last four games with all three of those losses coming by 15 points or more.

James and Alex Caruso are both listed as questionable for Saturday night’s game while Anthony Davis is probable with an ankle sprain.

The Lakers are just 4-9 SU in their last 13 games against Indiana but are 7-3 ATS in the last 10 games between these two teams per the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Pacers were playing well before the regular season went on hiatus with an 8-3 SU and 6-3-2 ATS record over their last 11 games before the break. Indiana has compiled a 3-1 SU and ATS record in its first four games in the NBA bubble with outright upsets over the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic.

The Miami Heat, Pacers, and 76ers are jostling for the fourth and fifth seeds in the Eastern Conference to avoid a first-round matchup with the Boston Celtics.

The total has gone UNDER at online betting sites in five of Indiana’s last six games against the Lakers.

With the top seed in the Western Conference already locked up, the Lakers don’t need to worry too much about these last three regular season games. Still, it would be nice to see the offense find its rhythm before the postseason begins after averaging only 98.8 points per game since entering the bubble.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.