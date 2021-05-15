Lakers Vs. Pacers Game Preview & TV Info: LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Dennis Schroder Return To Action
In their penultimate game of the regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers head out on their final road trip to take on the Indiana Pacers.

This is a must-win game for the Lakers if they want to avoid the play-in tournament, which is still possible. If they win their final two games against the Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers lose their final game against the Denver Nuggets then L.A. could jump up to sixth in the West.

Both teams are coming into this game with a laundry list of injuries. For the Lakers though, this is their healthiest game in months as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder are all returning to the lineup.

James has sat out all but two games for the last two months with a high ankle sprain, so this will be a good test for him to see if the ankle is healthy enough for the postseason run. James will not be on a minutes restrictions but Frank Vogel said before the game that they will be responsible when it comes to that.

Schroder missed the last two weeks due to health and safety protocols but Vogel doesn’t anticipate him needing a long time to get reacclimated.

The trio of James, Davis and Schroder have only played one game together since February so it will be good to get them back on the floor together for a game or two here before a potential play-in game or postseason.

Vogle also revealed pregame that Alex Caruso is available after missing the last couple of games due to a foot contusion, although he hopes to not have to use the guard. And finally, Jared Dudley also took to social media to reveal that he is suiting up for the first time in more than two months after recovering from a torn MCL.

On the Pacers’ side of things, Caris Levert and Domantis Sabonis will go through warm-ups and their status will be determined afterwards. LeVert missed last game with a sore knee and Sabonis left early with a quad issue.

Malcolm Brogdon remains out so they already are expected to be shorthanded even if both Levert and Sabonis suit up.

Lakers (40-30) vs. Pacers (33-37)

10 a.m. PT, May 15, 2021
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: Spectrum SportsNet
Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Dennis Schroder
SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SF: LeBron James
PF: Anthony Davis
C: Andre Drummond

Key Reserves: Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Matthews, Alex Caruso, Markieff Morris, Talen Horton-Tucker, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell

Projected Pacers Starting Lineup:

PG: T.J. McConnell
SG: Caris LeVert
SF: Justin Holiday
PF: OShae Brissett
C: Domantas Sabonis

Key Reserves: Doug McDermott, Kelan Martin, Goga Bitadze, Jakarr Sampson

