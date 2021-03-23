Lakers Vs. Pelicans 03/23/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 7-0 straight up and 4-2-1 against the spread in their last seven games against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers hope to continue that winning streak despite being severely hampered by injuries when they take on the Pelicans on Tuesday night on the road.

Los Angeles is a six-point road underdog on the NBA odds in New Orleans at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Pelicans are just 8-12 SU as 6-14 ATS as a betting favorite this season.

The Lakers were no match for the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night in a 111-94 road loss. Montrezl Harrell had 23 points and Dennis Schroder had 22 points in the defeat. Los Angeles didn’t play well enough in either end to give the Suns much of a threat; Phoenix led by five points at the end of the first quarter and by 15 points at halftime.

Early reports indicate that LeBron James could miss up to a month with the ankle injury that kept him out of Sunday night’s game.

Over their last four games as a betting underdog, the Lakers are 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson both recorded 30 points and six rebounds in New Orleans’ 113-108 upset win as 6.5-point underdogs on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. The Pelicans are now 4-7 SU and 6-5 ATS over their last 11 games with three of those four wins coming against some of the Western Conference’s best teams in the Nuggets, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz. New Orleans has the talent to beat anyone on any given night, but the young team still needs work on its consistency.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 221 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-1 in the Lakers’ last six games on the road against New Orleans.

This will be the Lakers’ last game before the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday. It will be interesting to see what moves Los Angeles’ front office makes with James and Davis both still weeks away from returning to action.

